Voters Have a Right to Know October 4, 2021 at 1:35 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanDeath with Dignity LegislationDamariscotta Rejects Charter AmendmentWiscasset Budget Workshop July 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!