Voting for Kristan March 24, 2021 at 11:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardLinda Kristan for Second SelectpersonSelectperson RaceCandidate for Alna Second SelectmanLinda Kristan for Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!