Waldoboro Needs to Clarify Definition of ‘Benefits’ February 23, 2022 at 2:02 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Discuss Change in Retirement SystemWho Owns The View in Newcastle?Time for a Change in AlnaSkills and ExperienceWaldoboro Selectmen Table Purchase Of Tasers; Confer Rank On Firefighters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!