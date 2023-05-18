Wendy Pieh: Committed to Hearing from Everyone May 18, 2023 at 4:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointPieh is the Best ChoiceDistrict 50 Needs Pieh’s VoiceWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardPieh is Experienced and Effective Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!