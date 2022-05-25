Where has the Time Gone? May 25, 2022 at 4:20 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNo Letters from Judy FosselWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanThanks to Lincoln County Providers for Saving a LifeMany Thanks to Miles for Excellent Care Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!