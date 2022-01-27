Widen Vannah Road Causeway January 27, 2022 at 8:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBETTER SAFE THAN SORRYProposed Change Unnecessary and UnwarrantedSilent Spring at Coastal Maine Botanical GardensFear for Businesses’ SurvivalWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!