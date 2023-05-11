Willingness to Work May 11, 2023 at 1:37 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAbden Simmons for State RepHumbled and HonoredWaldoboro Selectman Emphasizes Importance of Jobs in Run for HouseSimmons for State RepresentativeSend Mick Back to Augusta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!