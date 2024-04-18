Wiscasset School Department April 18, 2024 at 10:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPentaleri for Select BoardWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSelectperson RaceTime for Change in WaldoboroPut It on Your Calendar Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!