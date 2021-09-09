Wiscasset’s Schoonerfest Was Magical; a Great New Tradition is Born September 9, 2021 at 10:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperSchoonerfest Brings a Tall Ship Back to Home PortDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWiscasset Celebrates Nautical Heritage with SchoonerfestAlna Man Launches Boat 16 Years in the Making Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!