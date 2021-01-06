With Gratitude January 6, 2021 at 9:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Cares Day Just Around the CornerCommunity Cares Day Just Around the CornerCHIP and COVID-19Community Cares Day is Sept. 9Bristol Area Lions Donate $2,000 to CHIP Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!