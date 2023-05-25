Worked Very Diligently May 25, 2023 at 3:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVote for Jones and HellerForum for Wiscasset Select Board May 23Why I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardAlna Select Board VoteEvangelos Supports Working Waterfront Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!