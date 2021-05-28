Would Be Honored to Be Elected May 28, 2021 at 9:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanTarbox for Westport Island SelectmanVote Yes on Bremen OrdinanceHeartily Endorse Kristan and Culbertson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!