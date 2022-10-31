Yes for Les October 31, 2022 at 4:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesResponse to ‘Setting the Record Straight’Stephanie Hawke for State RepWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardHeartily Recommend HamiltonIntersection of Route 220 and Old Augusta Road Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!