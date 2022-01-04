Your Silence is Deafening January 4, 2022 at 10:35 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLobstermen Need Help to Save IndustryState Preservation Plan Invites InputThe Future is NowWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardReturn Stephanie Hawke to the State House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!