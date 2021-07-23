PLEASE GET YOUR SHOTS July 23, 2021 at 9:24 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: Looking at Maine’s Plans for the COVID VaccineCommentary: Local Vet Weighs in on Edgecomb Shelter ChangesWhy do I need a pet sitter?Vaccination Plan for Maine Nursing Homes Plagued with DoubtsCOMPLAINTS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!