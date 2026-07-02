SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL

The Fourth of July is here, with plenty of festivities planned across the county.

This year, our country is celebrating its 250th birthday, meaning the activities are more amped up than usual. Whether you are going to a party with friends, enjoying fireworks in Damariscotta, or attending the Round Pound parade, remember to be safe, respectful, and aware.

This includes finding a designated driver if you plan on indulging on the way to an event, cleaning up after yourself if you set off your own person fireworks display, and understanding the day is a celebration of the nation and its dense history, not politics.

It is a day to celebrate our country’s founding and enjoy the common bonds we share.

Many places around the county will be hosting celebrations and educational opportunities throughout the month. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will host their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at the Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden.

The Dunlap broadside of the Declaration of Independence, one of the 26 surviving copies printed 250 years ago, will be making its way to Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 24-25. We can only hope Ben Gates doesn’t get any bright ideas.

Even if you plan on staying home during the holiday, it is always important to educate yourself on the complex history of this nation and understand how we got to where we are today.

A lot has changed over the past two and a half centuries: the invention of cars, the digital age, modernized medicine, multiple world wars, social media, TikTok dances, global pandemics, and so, so, SO, much more. By looking back and understanding that so much has happened, good and bad, and seeing that we as a nation still persevere and making it this far, always helps put things in perspective.

The Lincoln County News is graciously asking you to please not blow off your fingers while setting off fireworks, enjoy some ice cream at the Thompson Ice House or other favorite spot, and respect your neighbors.

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