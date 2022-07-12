The Life and Times of Danny Cheney: Part One July 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPioneering Role of New Harbor in Early 17th-Century BristolCOLOR EQUALITYTruck’n in AmericaFrom the LegislatureFrom the Legislature: To Maine Graduates: Chart Your Own Path to Success Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!