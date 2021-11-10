Working Together So Our Communities are the Healthiest in America November 10, 2021 at 3:38 pm Cindy Wade, President, LincolnHealthYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorking Together So Our Communities Are the Healthiest in AmericaSomewhere in SomervilleSTAY VIGILANTFrom the Legislature: Looking at Maine’s Plans for the COVID VaccineFrom the Legislature Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!