Court Dismisses Protection Order from Mother of Edgecomb Homicide Victim

A Wiscasset District Court judge dismissed one protection from abuse order involving the mother of a 3-year-old homicide victim and continued a second in rulings issued on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Justice John Martin dismissed a protection from abuse order filed by the mother of Makinzlee Handrahan on Dec. 27, two days after responders recovered Handrahan from her Edgecomb home. The order was filed against an individual the mother identified in court documents as a dating partner that she formerly or presently lived with.

As this case involves allegations of domestic violence and no charges have been filed at the time of publication, The Lincoln County News is currently not identifying the adults involved.

In a separate ruling, the court continued an order filed by the father of Handrahan’s two half siblings until July. In his filing, the father of the two half siblings stated he took action due to the state’s ongoing homicide investigation. The father said two caseworkers from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services suggested his children would be in jeopardy and the state would likely seek custody in the event the children remained in their mother’s care.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, reporting Handrahan not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb. Handrahan was subsequently transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Maine State Police publicly identified Handrahan and confirmed the state medical examiner’s office has determined homicide as the cause of the death. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the state’s investigation remains ongoing.

