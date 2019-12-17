Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 9-15:

Arrests

David Clifford, Boothbay, warrant, Dec. 11.

Tyler Griffin, Bristol, operating under the influence, warrant, Main Street, Dec. 10.

Summonses

Dwight Benner, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking, Dec. 11.

George Berry, Newcastle, speeding, Main Street, Dec. 12.

Betty Dyment, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking, Dec. 11.

Brittney Hammond, Damariscotta, expired registration, Main Street, Dec. 12.

Ryan Karbula, Camden, speeding, Route 1, Dec. 15.

Kyle MacDougall, Union, speeding, Main Street, Dec. 14.

Other activity

Dec. 9: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street, and took a report of phone harassment on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of found property at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Bryce Collamore gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Belvedere Road, conducted a sex offender registration at the police department, and investigated a parking problem on Main Street.

Dec. 10: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard at Biscay Road and Lessner Road, investigated a report of bad checks on Main Street, and investigated a report of bad checks on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Pinkham investigated a report of theft of services on Main Street.

Officer Collamore and Officer Pinkham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Collamore investigated a report of suspicious activity on School Street.

Dec. 11: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Standpipe Road, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Hemlock Lane, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Schooner Street, assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Edward Avenue, and took a police information report at the police department.

Dec. 12: Officer Pinkham assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Townley Drive.

Dec. 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted with a parking problem on Water Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Church Street, and assisted with a civil issue on Church Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Midcoast Road (no injuries).

Dec. 14: Officer Collamore investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Route 1, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

Dec. 15: Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property at the police department, investigated a 911 call on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Collamore investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive.

Officers responded to 136 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

