Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 16-22:

Arrest

Julia Neher, Camden, theft, Dec. 20.

Summonses

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, inspection, Main Street, Dec. 16.

Zachary Jones, Cushing, speeding, Route 1, Dec. 21.

Ethan Murray, Newcastle, speeding, Biscay Road, Dec. 22.

John Wallinga, Old Town, speeding in a school zone, Dec. 17.

Other activity

Dec. 16: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a civil complaint on Church Street, conducted a compliance check on Pinkham Road, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, took a police information report on Biscay Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency at the police department.

Officer Bryce Collamore assisted a citizen on Miles Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane (no injuries), took a report of a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and conducted a welfare check on Salt Bay Drive.

Dec. 17: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Salt Bay Drive, conducted a welfare check on Church Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a report of fraud on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Melodylee Pinkham conducted a compliance check on Pinkham Road.

Officer Pinkham conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Collamore took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Salt Bay Drive, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Collamore and Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident at Biscay Road and Lessner Road (no injuries).

Dec. 18: Officer Collamore conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Officer Tyson Fait assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on School Street, assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street, conducted a welfare check on Long Lane, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to yield to a pedestrian on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street.

Dec. 19: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Schooner Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street (item was reunited with its human).

Officer Sylvester and Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check on Pinkham Road and took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Dec. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road and assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street.

Dec. 21: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and investigated a report of harassment on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Water Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Dec. 22: Officer Collamore investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Lessner Road (minor injuries).

Officers responded to 147 calls for service.

