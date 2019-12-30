Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 23-29:

Arrest

Kathleen Simmons, Waldoboro, theft, violation of condition of release, Dec. 23.

Summonses

Arthur Delorenzo, Newcastle, speeding, Bristol Road, Dec. 26.

Oktavijo Luksic, Jefferson, operating after suspension, Main Street, Dec. 24.

Martin Moses, Round Pond, speeding, Bristol Road, Dec. 26.

Robert O’Malley, Rockport, speeding, Route 1, Dec. 26.

Alexander Ortiz, Lowell, Mass., speeding, Route 1, Dec. 26.

Other activity

Dec. 23: Chief Jason Warlick investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Powell Lane.

Officer Bryce Collamore investigated an alarm on Schooner Street and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Dec. 24: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of fraud on Main Street, took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, and responded to a car vs. deer accident on Bristol Road (no human injuries).

Officer Sylvester and Officer Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Collamore investigated a report of a violation of a protection-from-abuse order on Main Street and investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Collamore and Officer Pinkham assisted with a parking problem on Church Street.

Dec. 25: Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Dec. 26: Officer Pinkham gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with a civil issue on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of found property at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a bad check, a theft, and a violation of condition of release on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen at the police department and investigated a 911 hang-up on High Street.

Dec. 27: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Back Meadow Road (no injuries).

Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen at the police department, removed a traffic hazard on Lessner Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Main Street.

Dec. 28: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Powell Lane and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Collamore assisted another agency on Old County Road.

Dec. 29: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 120 calls for service.

