Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:

Arrests

Lizza Doyle, Rockland, violation of condition of release, Dec. 31.

Heidi Sanborn, Portland, warrants, Jan. 3.

Summonses

Benjamin Betts, East Boothbay, passing a stopped school bus, Main Street, Jan. 3.

Lizza Doyle, Rockland, operating after suspension, Dec. 31.

Zina Glazebrook, New Harbor, operating after suspension, operating with suspended registration, Main Street, Jan. 1.

Stuart McNaughton, Newcastle, speeding, Bristol Road, Jan. 1.

Other activity

Dec. 30: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department and investigated a report of a violation of bail conditions on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

Dec. 31: Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Back Meadow Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, gave a warning for expired registration on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Standpipe Road (no injuries), investigated a report of theft on Meadow Court, investigated a motor-vehicle accident at School and Main streets (no injuries), and assisted with a juvenile problem on North Road.

Jan. 1: Officer Pinkham assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street, gave a warning for a stop sign violation on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road and Biscay Road.

Jan. 2: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Ash Lane, assisted another agency on Midcoast Road, and took a police information report on Miles Center Way.

Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 hang-up on Ledgewood Court Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Egypt Road, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, investigated several reports of burglaries of motor vehicles on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Jan. 3: Officer Pinkham investigated an alarm on Biscay Road, took a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile issue on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a bad check on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a civil issue on Egypt Road.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Pinkham assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street.

Jan. 5: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Westview Road.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, investigated a report of harassment on South Road, and gave a warning for a defect on Center Street.

Officers responded to 142 calls for service.

