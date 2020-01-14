Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 6-12:

Summonses

Christopher Carroll, Owls Head, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 12.

Madelyn Oliver, Jefferson, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 12.

Khloe Poland, Bristol, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 9.

Other activity

Jan. 6: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, took a police information report on Castaway Cove Lane, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on School Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department and gave a warning for operation on Route 1.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

Jan. 7: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Main Street, took an animal complaint on Nissen Farm Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Miles Center Way (no injuries), assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, took a police information report on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick took a report of found property on School Street and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Back Meadow Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Jan. 8: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on School Street, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street and assisted another agency on Midcoast Road.

Jan. 9: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of drug activity on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, investigated a report of littering on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Hutchings Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an unattended death on Salt Bay Drive, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Jan. 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Schooner Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Jan. 11: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Church Street and gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on North Road.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for failure to stop at a red light on Main Street, gave a warning for expired registration on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street.

Jan. 12: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and gave two warnings for defects on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for improper passing on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officers responded to 189 calls for service.

