Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 6-12:

Summonses

Christopher Carroll, Owls Head, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 12.

Madelyn Oliver, Jefferson, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 12.

Khloe Poland, Bristol, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 9.

Other activity

Jan. 6: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, took a police information report on Castaway Cove Lane, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on School Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department and gave a warning for operation on Route 1.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

Jan. 7: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Main Street, took an animal complaint on Nissen Farm Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Miles Center Way (no injuries), assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, took a police information report on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Warlick took a report of found property on School Street and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Back Meadow Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Jan. 8: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on School Street, investigated a complaint of trespassing on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street and assisted another agency on Midcoast Road.

Jan. 9: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of drug activity on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, investigated a report of littering on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted another agency on Hutchings Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an unattended death on Salt Bay Drive, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Jan. 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Schooner Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Jan. 11: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Church Street and gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on North Road.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for failure to stop at a red light on Main Street, gave a warning for expired registration on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street.

Jan. 12: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for operation on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and gave two warnings for defects on Route 1.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for improper passing on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Officers responded to 189 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company