Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 10-16:

Arrest

Faye Dowen, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of drugs, violation of probation, Feb. 11.

Summons

Brett McLain, Pemaquid, speeding, Route 1, Feb. 16.

Other activity

Feb. 10: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a single-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries), and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted a drug investigation on Miles Street.

Feb. 11: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street and conducted a drug investigation on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Feb. 12: Officer Pinkham assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a police information report on Chapman Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted a special detail on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of phone harassment on Belvedere Road, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 13: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1 and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint at the police department, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Feb. 14: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street, assisted with a civil complaint on Ellinwood Drive, took a report of bad checks on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Salt Bay Drive, and assisted another agency on Edward Avenue.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 15: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), took a police information report on Midcoast Road, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Feb. 16: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

Officer Mark Graham assisted another agency on Abbie Lane and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officers responded to 175 calls for service.

