Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 17-23:

Arrest

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, two counts; violation of condition of release, Feb. 23.

Summonses

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, failure to produce registration, operating after suspension, operating without valid inspection, Feb. 23.

Andrew King, Raymond, failure to stop at a red light, Main Street, Feb. 22.

Konstantin Reztosv, Rego Park, N.Y., speeding, Route 1, Feb. 23.

Other activity

Feb. 17: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated a report of fraud on Belvedere Road, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, and gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

Feb. 18: Chief Jason Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted with traffic control on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries).

Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries), took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Feb. 19: Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Miles Street, gave a warning for operations on Miles Street, and took a police information report on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report at the police department and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Feb. 20: Chief Warlick took a report of theft on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road, conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 21: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Hodgdon Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Ash Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on Miles Street.

Officer Mark Graham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Feb. 22: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for registration on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, assisted another agency on Cathedral Pines Road, and assisted another agency on Meadow Court.

Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Feb. 23: Officer Graham investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Officer Pinkham conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officers responded to 141 calls for service.

