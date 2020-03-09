Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 2-8:

March 2: Chief Jason Warlick conducted a death investigation on Schooner Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of found property on Elm Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident (no injuries, non-reportable damage, private property), took a report of found property on School Street, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

March 3: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Keene Woods Road, returned found property on School Street, attempted to locate a subject on Back Meadow Road, took a police information report on Meadow Court, and took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Pinkham conducted a detail at Miles hospital.

March 4: Officer Tyson Fait conducted a detail at Miles hospital.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a detail on Miles Street and took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1.

March 5: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Center Street, assisted with an unwanted subject on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court, and took a report of a traffic hazard on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a special detail at Miles hospital.

March 6: Officer Pinkham conducted a special detail at Miles hospital, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of loud noise on Theater Street.

Chief Warlick took a late report of an accident with property damage on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

March 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin and Officer Pinkham conducted a special detail at Miles hospital.

March 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Miles Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 130 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company