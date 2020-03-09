Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 2-8:
March 2: Chief Jason Warlick conducted a death investigation on Schooner Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of found property on Elm Street.
Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident (no injuries, non-reportable damage, private property), took a report of found property on School Street, and assisted another agency on Route 1.
March 3: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Keene Woods Road, returned found property on School Street, attempted to locate a subject on Back Meadow Road, took a police information report on Meadow Court, and took a police information report on School Street.
Officer Pinkham conducted a detail at Miles hospital.
March 4: Officer Tyson Fait conducted a detail at Miles hospital.
Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road and assisted a citizen on School Street.
Officer Sylvester conducted a detail on Miles Street and took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1.
March 5: Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Center Street, assisted with an unwanted subject on Meadow Court, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court, and took a report of a traffic hazard on Church Street.
Officer Sylvester conducted a special detail at Miles hospital.
March 6: Officer Pinkham conducted a special detail at Miles hospital, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of loud noise on Theater Street.
Chief Warlick took a late report of an accident with property damage on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.
March 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin and Officer Pinkham conducted a special detail at Miles hospital.
March 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Miles Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.
Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.
Officers responded to 130 calls for service.