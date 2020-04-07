Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 30 to April 5:

Arrests

Jennifer Eger, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, April 2.

Alyssa Shea, Bristol, operating under the influence, Route 1, March 31.

Summons

Alyssa Shea, Bristol, speeding, Route 1, March 31.

Other activity

March 30: Officer Joseph Booth investigated suspicious activity on Alewife Lane.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

March 31: Chief Jason Warlick took a report of lost property on Coastal Market Drive.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth assisted another agency at the police department.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

April 1: Officer Booth investigated a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Castaway Cove Lane, and investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth took a police information report.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, investigated a domestic disturbance on Back Meadow Road, and assisted another agency at the police department.

April 2: Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Back Meadow Road, took a police information report on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive.

April 3: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a car vs. deer accident (no human injuries), took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

April 4: Officer Pinkham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, took an animal complaint on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Center Street.

April 5: Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Officers responded to 130 calls for service.

