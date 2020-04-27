Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 20-26:

Summons

Allan Hurd, Liberty, speeding, Route 1, April 20.

Other activity

April 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

April 21: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Ledgewood Court Drive, investigated a parking problem on Pond Circle, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

April 22: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

April 23: Officer Pinkham took a report of found property at the police department, assisted a citizen on Route 1, assisted with a civil issue on Pond Circle, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, investigated a report of phone harassment on Pond Circle, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

April 24: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Lynch Road, investigated a report of harassment on Ledgewood Court, and assisted with a mental health issue at the police department.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a report of phone harassment on Pond Circle.

April 25: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

April 26: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for registration on Bristol Road.

Officers responded to 169 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company