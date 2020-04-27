Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 20-26:

Summons

Allan Hurd, Liberty, speeding, Route 1, April 20.

Other activity

April 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

April 21: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Ledgewood Court Drive, investigated a parking problem on Pond Circle, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

April 22: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

April 23: Officer Pinkham took a report of found property at the police department, assisted a citizen on Route 1, assisted with a civil issue on Pond Circle, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, investigated a report of phone harassment on Pond Circle, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

April 24: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Lynch Road, investigated a report of harassment on Ledgewood Court, and assisted with a mental health issue at the police department.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a report of phone harassment on Pond Circle.

April 25: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

April 26: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for registration on Bristol Road.

Officers responded to 169 calls for service.

