Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 27 to May 3:

Summonses

Noah Langley, Freeport, speeding, Route 1, May 3.

Josey Smith, Boothbay, speeding, Route 1, May 3.

Other activity

April 27: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated a report of theft on Back Meadow Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Lessner Road and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

April 28: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a report of criminal mischief on Route 1.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen at the police department and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Pinkham investigated suspicious activity on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

April 29: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a noise complaint on School Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Westview Road, took a report of fraud on Miles Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Water Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Courtyard Street, investigated a report of erratic operations on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and investigated a report of a disturbance on Salt Bay Drive.

April 30: Chief Warlick investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 1: Officer Pinkham investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Chief Warlick conducted a compliance check at the police department.

May 2: Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Coastal Market Drive, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

May 3: Officer Mark Graham investigated a parking problem on Main Street and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 149 calls for service.

