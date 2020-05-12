Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 4-10:

Arrest

Kristina Donahue, Waldoboro, warrant, May 5.

Summonses

Jonathan Fink, Boston, Mass., speeding, Main Street, May 8.

Allen Winchenbaugh, Union, speeding, Main Street, May 7.

Other activity

May 4: Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a juvenile issue on South Road

Sgt. Halpin took a police information report at the police department.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for defects on Route 1.

May 5: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Midcoast Road.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham and Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Salt Bay Drive.

May 6: Chief Warlick gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Church Street, assisted a citizen on Cottage Point Road, assisted with a traffic hazard complaint at the police department, and assisted a citizen on Castaway Cove Lane.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Biscay Road and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

May 7: Chief Warlick gave a warning for registration on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Water Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave four warnings for speeding on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

May 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a police information report on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

May 9: Officer Pinkham assisted with a civil issue on Bristol Road and investigated a report of theft on Salt Bay Drive.

May 10: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham took a police information report on Church Street.

Officers responded to 194 calls for service.

