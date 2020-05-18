Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 11-17:

Summonses

Carol Schmidt Higley, Bristol, vehicle defect, Back Meadow Road, May 15.

Kristopher Masten, Damariscotta, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, Elm Street, May 13.

Bruce Russell, Newcastle, speeding, Main Street, May 13.

Heather White, Brooklyn, N.Y., speeding, Main Street, May 11.

Other activity

May 11: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Erick Halpin gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Back Meadow Road and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

May 12: Officer Pinkham gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report at the police department and took a report of fraud on Westview Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Alewife Lane, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and gave a warning for operating after suspension on Route 1.

May 13: Chief Warlick investigated a report of suspicious activity on Egypt Road, gave a warning for failure to maintain proper lane on School Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Heater Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Booth removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a police information report on Elm Street.

May 14: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Schooner Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on Huston Cove Lane.

Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave three warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check on Back Meadow Road.

May 15: Officer Pinkham assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Egypt Road, assisted a citizen on Pine Ridge Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Theater Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Belvedere Road.

May 16: Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated a report of threatening on Main Street.

May 17: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for operation on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 166 calls for service.

