Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 18-24:

Summons

Joy Dodge, Edgecomb, theft, Main Street, May 21.

Other activity

May 18: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, took a police information report on Church Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), conducted a compliance check at the police department, investigated a report of fraud on School Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a juvenile problem on Juniper Lane, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Route 1.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham assisted another agency on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 19: Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, took a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Pinkham conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 20: Chief Warlick investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Midcoast Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, took a report of found property at the police department, investigated a juvenile problem on Lewis Point Road, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a report of harassment on Jackie’s Trail.

May 21: Chief Warlick investigated an animal complaint on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave two warnings for operation on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

May 22: Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Route 1 (no injuries).

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries) and took a report of found property on Main Street.

May 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a missing person on Hodgdon Street (subject found safe) and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of found property on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Ash Lane.

May 24: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street.

Officers responded to 166 calls for service.

