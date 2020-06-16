Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 8-14:

Arrests

Amanda Rainville, Bremen, domestic violence assault, violation of condition of release, Biscay Road, June 13.

Ryan Sirianni, Damariscotta, warrant, June 12.

Roger Tappin, Taunton, Mass., operating under the influence, Biscay Road, June 12.

Summonses

Victoria Bell, Waldoboro, speeding, Main Street, June 12.

Chad Boisvert, Jefferson, operating after suspension, Main Street, June 11.

Michael Greenleaf, Bristol, texting while operating a motor vehicle, Courtyard Street, June 8.

Shetu Nandy, South Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, June 12.

Corey Prock, Waldoboro, speeding, Route 1, June 13.

Steven Rappaport, Santa Ana, Calif., speeding, Main Street, June 12.

John Renchen, Rockland, operating after suspension, Ledgewood Court, June 9.

Other activity

June 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of trespassing on Massasoit Drive, investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of threatening on Main Street.

June 9: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Standpipe Road, took a report of fraud on Church Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, assisted another agency on Coastal Market Drive, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Booth investigated a report of threatening on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Ledgewood Court and investigated a noise complaint on Main Street.

June 10: Chief Jason Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Belvedere Road and took a police information report on Main Street.

June 11: Chief Warlick gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted a welfare check on Lewis Point Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of lost property on Church Street, investigated a report of fraud on Barstow Road, gave a warning for registration on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Cathedral Pines Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

June 12: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), took a police information report on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, took an animal complaint on Pumping Station Lane, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of theft on Schooner Street, gave a warning for operation on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and investigated a report of theft on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Griffin Lane.

Officer Pinkham and Officer Booth investigated a 911 hang-up on Paradise Lane.

June 13: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road.

Officer Pinkham investigated an ATV complaint on South Road.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for a defect on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Officer Pinkham and Officer Booth investigated a noise complaint on Brook Lane.

June 14: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and investigated a noise complaint on Church Street.

Officer Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of kidnapping on Church Street, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Church Street.

Officers responded to 209 calls for service.

