Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 22-28:

Arrests

Steven Main, Jefferson, operating under the influence, Belvedere Road, June 26.

Anthony Scott, Waldoboro, warrant, June 27.

Summonses

Nathan Emerson, Friendship, speeding, Bristol Road, June 22.

Daniel Larsen-Sorterup, Waldoboro, speeding, Route 1, June 22.

Kevin Young, Friendship, speeding, Route 1, June 23.

Other activity

June 22: Chief Jason Warlick took a report of found property at the police department, assisted a citizen on North Road, took a police information report on Back Meadow Road, and took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1.

Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a report of criminal mischief on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

June 23: Chief Warlick took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Bristol Road, gave four warnings for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, and took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Melodylee Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1.

June 24: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted a drug investigation on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Main Street and investigated a 911 hang-up on Schooner Street.

June 25: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road and gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street.

Officer Booth assisted with a civil issue on Barstow Road, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a report of theft on Townley Drive, investigated a noise complaint on Biscay Road, and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Standpipe Road.

June 26: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and assisted with a civil issue on Ellinwood Drive.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a police information report on Water Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Pinkham assisted with a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, and gave a warning for operation on Route 1.

June 27: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Creek Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street, attempted to locate a subject on Ledgewood Court, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane.

June 28: Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Officers responded to 184 calls for service.

