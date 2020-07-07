Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 29 through July 5:

Arrests

Ashley Deahl, Damariscotta, operating under the influence, Main Street, July 3.

Darrin Upton, Damariscotta, warrant, July 1.

Summonses

Eben Chaney, Alna, speeding, Main Street, July 3.

Lance Fossett, Bristol, speeding, Route 1, June 30.

Steven Ward, Edgecomb, speeding, Route 1, June 29.

Other activity

June 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Melodylee Pinkham investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane, gave three warnings for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for expired registration on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding and expired registration on Route 1, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

June 30: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a report of fraud on Meadow Court and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

July 1: Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for improper display of plates on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a police information report on Miles Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Belvedere Road (minor injuries).

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth executed a search warrant on Ledgewood Court.

July 2: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (minor injuries).

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a drug investigation on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court Drive, and investigated suspicious activity on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane.

July 3: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a parking problem on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Westview Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane (no injuries), investigated a report of trespassing on Standpipe Road, gave a warning for improper passing on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on Lessner Road and investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane.

July 4: Officer Booth investigated a domestic disturbance on Twin Cove Lane, assisted another agency on Water Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham investigated a police information report on Egypt Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for improper passing on Route 1, investigated a police information report on Pond Circle, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

July 5: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham assisted another agency on Birch Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane.

Officers responded to 183 calls for service.

