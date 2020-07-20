Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 13-19:

Summonses

Nicholas Christ, Damariscotta, speeding, Main Street, July 13.

Erik MacMillan, Rockland, speeding, Route 1, July 14.

Other activity

July 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of found property on School Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), investigated a complaint of trespassing on Oyster Creek Lane, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a report of phone harassment on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a compliance check on Twin Cove Lane (negative contact).

Officer Melodylee Pinkham assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Water Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

July 14: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage).

Officer Pinkham assisted with a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Church Street, investigated a traffic hazard at Biscay Road and Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries), investigated suspicious activity on Pond Circle, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

July 15: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Elm Street, investigated an animal complaint on Standpipe Road, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a late report of a non-reportable accident on Main Street and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

July 16: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, and investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and investigated an animal complaint on Standpipe Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report on Main Street.

July 17: Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Eagle Lane, took a police information report on Stonewyck Lane, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on South Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

July 18: Officer Mark Graham investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of a fight on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Twin Cove Lane (no injuries, non-reportable damage), removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and gave a warning for expired license on Main Street.

July 19: Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of lost property on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 177 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company