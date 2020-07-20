Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 13-19:

Summonses

Nicholas Christ, Damariscotta, speeding, Main Street, July 13.

Erik MacMillan, Rockland, speeding, Route 1, July 14.

Other activity

July 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a report of found property on School Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), investigated a complaint of trespassing on Oyster Creek Lane, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a report of phone harassment on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a compliance check on Twin Cove Lane (negative contact).

Officer Melodylee Pinkham assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Water Street and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

July 14: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage).

Officer Pinkham assisted with a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Church Street, investigated a traffic hazard at Biscay Road and Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Biscay Road (no injuries), investigated suspicious activity on Pond Circle, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

July 15: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Elm Street, investigated an animal complaint on Standpipe Road, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a late report of a non-reportable accident on Main Street and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

July 16: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court, and investigated a report of theft on Twin Cove Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and investigated an animal complaint on Standpipe Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on School Street and took a police information report on Main Street.

July 17: Sgt. Halpin took a report of found property on Eagle Lane, took a police information report on Stonewyck Lane, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on South Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Route 1.

July 18: Officer Mark Graham investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a report of a fight on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Twin Cove Lane (no injuries, non-reportable damage), removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, and gave a warning for expired license on Main Street.

July 19: Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of lost property on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 177 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

