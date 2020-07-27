Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 20-26:

Summonses

Ezra Hickey, Jefferson, registration, Main Street, July 20.

Sean Hunter, Bristol, violation of condition of release, Church Street, July 23.

Other activity

July 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Oyster Creek Lane.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Pinkham Road, investigated a report of harassment on Standpipe Road, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Water Street.

July 21: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, conducted a compliance check on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Old County Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Lessner Road, gave a warning for registration on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to obey traffic-control device on Route 1, and assisted with an unwanted subject on Miles Street.

July 22: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

July 23: Chief Warlick conducted a pedestrian check on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Rocky Run, took a report of found property on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street, took a report of lost property on Church Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane.

July 24: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Heater Road.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a police information report on Church Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted with a civil complaint on Egypt Road, took a report of fraud on Ledgewood Court, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, investigated an animal complaint on Miles Street, took a report of fraud on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Lewis Point Road, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave two warnings for defects on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on High Street, and assisted with an unwanted subject on Twin Cove Lane.

July 25: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Coastal Market Drive, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

July 26: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Road, investigated a death on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and removed a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officers responded to 163 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company