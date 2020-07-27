Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 20-26:

Summonses

Ezra Hickey, Jefferson, registration, Main Street, July 20.

Sean Hunter, Bristol, violation of condition of release, Church Street, July 23.

Other activity

July 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a police information report on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Oyster Creek Lane.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Meadow Court, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Pinkham Road, investigated a report of harassment on Standpipe Road, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Water Street.

July 21: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, conducted a compliance check on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Old County Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Lessner Road, gave a warning for registration on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to obey traffic-control device on Route 1, and assisted with an unwanted subject on Miles Street.

July 22: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court.

July 23: Chief Warlick conducted a pedestrian check on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Rocky Run, took a report of found property on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street, took a report of lost property on Church Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Ledgewood Court, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, and investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane.

July 24: Officer Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Heater Road.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a police information report on Church Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted with a civil complaint on Egypt Road, took a report of fraud on Ledgewood Court, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, investigated an animal complaint on Miles Street, took a report of fraud on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Lewis Point Road, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave two warnings for defects on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on High Street, and assisted with an unwanted subject on Twin Cove Lane.

July 25: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Coastal Market Drive, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

July 26: Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Road, investigated a death on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and removed a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officers responded to 163 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

