Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 10-16:

Summonses

Jeb Charette, Bowdoinham, speeding, Route 1, Aug. 11.

Todd Fossett, Boothbay, speeding, Bristol Road, Aug. 12.

Nicholas Krunkkala, Damariscotta, operating after suspension, Belvedere Road, Aug. 13.

Other activity

Aug. 10: Chief Jason Warlick and Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on Heater Road.

Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on School Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Abbie Lane, took a police information report on School Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Aug. 11: Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, took a late report of suspicious activity on Elm Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Midcoast Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, and investigated a noise complaint on Vine Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane and investigated a police information report on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Old County Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Aug. 12: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Pond Circle.

Officer Tessier investigated a report of littering on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident (late report) on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Pumping Station Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of phone harassment on North Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Aug. 13: Chief Warlick gave a warning for speeding on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated suspicious activity on Westview Road, took a report of lost property on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a report of theft on Ellinwood Drive, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted another agency on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street.

Aug. 14: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Aug. 15: Sgt. Halpin removed a traffic hazard on Standpipe Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Ebert Lane.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, investigated a noise complaint on Twin Cove Lane, and gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road.

Aug. 16: Officer Booth gave a warning for operation on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Church Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Officer Mark Graham investigated a report of suspicious activity on Twin Cove Lane and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officers responded to 199 calls for service.

