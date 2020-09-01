Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 24-30:

Arrest

Kerry Jo Eads, Lewiston, assault, violation of protection order, Aug. 30.

Summonses

Jordan McGrath, Rockland, speeding, Route 1, Aug. 25.

Robert Morse, Bath, expired license, Main Street, Aug. 25.

Charles School, New York, N.Y., expired license, Main Street, Aug. 30.

Other activity

Aug. 24: Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Route 1, took a police information report on Main Street, took a police information report on Route 1, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street, took a police information report on Ellinwood Drive, and took a police information report on Miles Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Aspen Lane, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, and took a police information report on Aspen Lane.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of phone harassment on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Route 1, assisted a citizen at the police department, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, and conducted a welfare check on South Road.

Aug. 25: Officer Kyle Sylvester removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a late report of an accident on Main Street (no injuries), investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road, conducted a compliance check at the police department, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, took a police information report at the police department, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Officer Sylvester investigated a report of criminal mischief on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Booth investigated a report of fraud on Main Street, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, removed a traffic hazard from Back Meadow Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

Aug. 26: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Aspen Lane, took a police information report at the police department, took a police information report on Oyster Creek Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of fraud on School Street.

Officer Tessier took a police information report on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Aug. 27: Officer Tessier took a report of fraud on Birch Lane, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of speeding vehicles on Belvedere Road.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Lessner Road (no injuries).

Aug. 28: Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Chapman Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and took a police information report on Russell Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident at Route 1 and Belvedere Road, investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Pond Circle, and investigated a report of trespassing on Cove Lane.

Aug. 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of a domestic disturbance on Route 1, investigated a 911 hang-up on Lakehurst Lane, and assisted with unwanted subjects on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a report of an assault on Main Street, gave a warning for seat belt on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Aug. 30: Sgt. Halpin assisted with an unwanted subject on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street, and investigated a report of a fight on Twin Cove Lane.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 221 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

