Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 31 through Sept. 6:

Summonses

Christopher Groneng, Brunswick, speeding, Main Street, Sept. 5.

Amie Howard, Brunswick, speeding, Main Street, Aug. 31.

James Kerr, Camden, refusing to sign, speeding, Route 1, Sept. 1.

Addison Vermilion, Waldoboro, expired license, Route 1, Sept. 1.

Other activity

Aug. 31: Officer Phil Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of fraud on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Sgt. Erick Halpin and Officer Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted hands-free enforcement on Main Street, investigated a threatening complaint on Heater Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Sept. 1: Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of harassment on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted with a civil issue on Main Street and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Booth investigated a report of harassment on Main Street, investigated a police information report on Ledgewood Court, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Sept. 2: Chief Warlick took a police information report on Church Street.

Sept. 3: Officer Tessier removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on School Street, assisted another agency on Breezy Cove Lane, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Edward Avenue (no injuries).

Chief Warlick gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1 and investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road.

Sept. 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street and investigated a noise complaint on Rocky Run.

Officer Tessier gave three warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted a special detail on Twin Cove Lane.

Sept. 5: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a noise complaint on Vine Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Sept. 6: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a noise complaint on Vine Street, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

Officers responded to 180 calls for service.

