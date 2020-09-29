Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Sept. 21-27:

Arrest

Sean Boynton, Jefferson, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, Belvedere Road, Sept. 22.

Summons

Connor Simmons, Friendship, failure to stop at a stop sign, Main Street, Sept. 26.

Other activity

Sept. 21: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a red light on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Theater Street, gave a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Sept. 22: Officer Booth gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage), and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick and Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Aspen Lane.

Chief Warlick took a police information report at the police department.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street and investigated a car vs. deer accident on Route 1 (no human injuries).

Sept. 23: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Officer Tessier investigated a complaint of erratic operations on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen on Aspen Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of threatening on Elm Street and investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Sept. 24: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on High Street, removed a traffic hazard from Elm Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of trespassing on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Church Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Sept. 25: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Bristol Road, assisted with an abandoned motor vehicle on Williams Plaza, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Church Street.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted another agency on Hutchings Road, investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, and investigated a report of an assault on School Street.

Sept. 26: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a 911 hang-up on Brook Lane, assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a car vs. deer accident on Main Street (no human injuries), and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Sept. 27: Officer Mark Graham investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officers responded to 178 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

