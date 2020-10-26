Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Oct. 19-25:

Arrests

Adam Benner, Bristol, violation of condition of release, Oct. 22.

Jacob West, Rockland, outstanding warrants, Oct. 22.

Summons

Ashley Willey, Thomaston, unregistered motor vehicle, Main Street, Oct. 22.

Other activity

Oct. 19: Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Bristol Road and took a report of found property on Alewife Lane.

Oct. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries), assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a report of theft on Standpipe Road, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on School Street.

Oct. 21: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, took a report of fraud on Bristol Road, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Salt Bay Drive.

Oct. 22: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Cottage Point Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Pleasant Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Oct. 23: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of fraud at the police department, assisted another agency on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Water Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries, non-reportable damage).

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Oct. 24: Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

Officer Mark Graham conducted a special detail on Miles Street.

Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and gave a warning for operation and speeding on Main Street.

Oct. 25: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street, conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail, investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a report of theft on Church Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Officers responded to 210 calls for service.

