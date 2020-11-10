Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 2-8:

Summons

Athanasios Foukis, East Boothbay, speeding, Church Street, Nov. 4.

Other activity

Nov. 2: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Barstow Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Route 1, removed a traffic hazard from Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard on Main Street, and investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Nov. 3: Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Blue Haven Lane.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Hammond Road.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of fraud on Ledgewood Court and took a report of found property on School Street.

Nov. 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Jackie’s Trail.

Nov. 5: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a car vs. deer accident on Biscay Road (no human injuries).

Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Nov. 6: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Pond Circle, assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road and took a police information report on School Street.

Nov. 7: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Nov. 8: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted another agency at the police department.

Officers responded to 192 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

