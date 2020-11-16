Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 9-15:
Arrest
Jarin Cocco, Waldoboro, warrant, Nov. 11.
Other activity
Nov. 9: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of harassment on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an ongoing traffic hazard on Church Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.
Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.
Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Keene Woods Road.
Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a juvenile issue on Lessner Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.
Nov. 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property at the police department, took a report of criminal mischief on Heater Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Miles Street, took a police information report on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.
Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Route 1 (minor injuries).
Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Taco Alley and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.
Nov. 11: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of lost property on Theater Street, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, and investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.
Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.
Nov. 12: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of fraud on White Oak Ridge Road, investigated a report of theft on Lessner Road, and assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive.
Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road.
Officer Sylvester took a report of theft on Fir Tree Lane and assisted a citizen on School Street.
Nov. 13: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Ellinwood Drive, investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street, took a report of harassment on Salt Bay Drive, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Elm Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive.
Chief Warlick took a police information report on Church Street.
Officer Sylvester investigated a report of threatening on Blue Haven Lane, took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.
Nov. 14: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.
Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Hoffses Lane and conducted speed enforcement on Church Street.
Officer Booth assisted another agency on Lessner Road and assisted a citizen on Main Street.
Nov. 15: Officer Tessier took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, took a report of found property on Chapman Street, and conducted a welfare check on South Road.
Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Main Street and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.
Officers responded to 192 calls for service.