Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 7-13:

Arrest

Michelle Benavidez, Mexico, warrants, Dec. 10.

Other activity

Dec. 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard at Bristol Road and Main Street, assisted a citizen with a civil issue on Long Lane, took a report of fraud on Church Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a report of fraud on Lessner Road.

Officer Joseph Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a parking problem on Route 1, and investigated littering on Biscay Road.

Dec. 8: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on North Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a complaint of trespassing on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a parking problem on High Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Dec. 9: Sgt. Halpin took a report of lost property on Main Street and assisted with a civil issue on Church Street.

Dec. 10: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Standpipe Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a 911 hang-up on South Road.

Dec. 11: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check on School Street, conducted a sex offender registration at the police department, served paperwork at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Dec. 12: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted a pedestrian check on Pond Circle, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Dec. 13: Officer Booth conducted a welfare check on South Road, assisted another agency on South Road, and assisted with a report of a suicidal subject.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on South Road, investigated a noise report on Jackie’s Trail, investigated a threatening complaint on Jackie’s Trail, and assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street.

Officers responded to 143 calls for service.

