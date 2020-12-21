Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 14-20:

Dec. 14: Officer Joseph Booth investigated a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, took a police information report on South Road, and investigated a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, took a report of ongoing harassment on Jackie’s Trail, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and assisted another agency on Center Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of a sex offense, assisted another agency on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth investigated a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

Dec. 15: Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Alison Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on South Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a traffic hazard on Church Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Dec. 16: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Courtyard Street.

Dec. 17: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Westview Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road.

Chief Warlick assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, took a late report of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage on Bristol Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Elm Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Belvedere Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a juvenile problem on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Hodgdon Street.

Dec. 18: Officer Tessier conducted a compliance check at the police department, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Cottage Point Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, conducted traffic control at Main and Biscay, conducted traffic control at Bristol and Main, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a domestic disturbance on Church Street.

Dec. 20: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officers responded to 164 calls for service.

