Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 4-10:

Summonses

Genna Cherichello, New York, N.Y., failure to provide proof of insurance, Route 1, Jan. 8.

Jared Faulkingham, Friendship, failure to provide proof of insurance, Route 1, Jan. 10.

Cody Jordan, Mechanic Falls, speeding, Route 1, Jan. 10.

Stewart McNaughton, Newcastle, failure to provide proof of insurance, Route 1, Jan. 8.

Hayden Peaslee, Damariscotta, failure to provide proof of insurance, Main Street, Jan. 9.

Jonathan Ridley, Naples, speeding, Main Street, Jan. 9.

Other activity

Jan. 4: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Route 1.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a parking problem on Theater Street and conducted speed enforcement on Main Street.

Jan. 5: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Bristol Road and took a police information report on Pond Circle.

Jan. 6: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Meadow Court, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted with an animal complaint on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on South Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of found property on Main Street and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Jan. 7: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), investigated a noise complaint on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and assisted a citizen on Powell Lane.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Standpipe Road, took a police information report on Pond Circle, and investigated a juvenile problem on Pond Circle.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 hang-up on Ledgewood Court.

Jan. 8: Officer Tessier investigated an ongoing noise complaint on Bristol Road, conducted a compliance check at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a report of a burglary on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Jan. 9: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Officer Tessier took a police information report on Biscay Road.

Jan. 10: Officer Tessier investigated a 911 call on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Standpipe Road, took a report of a juvenile problem on Pond Circle, and took a police information report on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, gave a warning for operations on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement on Route 1, and gave four warnings for speeding on Route 1.

Officers responded to 193 calls for service.

