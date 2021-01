Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 11-17:

Jan. 11: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Branch Road.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on South Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Jan. 12: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted a drug investigation on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street.

Jan. 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, and took a report of speeding vehicles on High Street.

Chief Warlick conducted a welfare check on North Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Lessner Road.

Jan. 14: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated a report of littering on Biscay Beach.

Officer Booth took a report of found property on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street and took a police information report on Pond Circle.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road and High Street, investigated an animal complaint on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Jan. 15: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Standpipe Road, assisted another agency on Academy Hill, and investigated a report of burglary on Farm Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check on Main Street.

Jan. 16: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Farm Lane and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, Route 1 and Main Street; gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Jan. 17: Officer Booth conducted a pedestrian check on Belvedere Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of threatening on Hutchings Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement on Route 1.

Officers responded to 177 calls for service.

