Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-7:

Summons

William Addison, Newcastle, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 1.

Other activity

Feb. 1: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Feb. 2: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Standpipe Road.

Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road.

Feb. 3: Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street and investigated a report of a sex offense on Twin Cove Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Feb. 4: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Sgt. Halpin investigated a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Biscay Road and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Feb. 5: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Meadow Court, assisted with traffic control on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries).

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Feb. 6: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive.

Feb. 7: Officer Tessier conducted traffic control at Main Street and Biscay Road and conducted traffic control at Main Street and Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.

Officers responded to 128 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

