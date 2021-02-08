Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-7:

Summons

William Addison, Newcastle, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 1.

Other activity

Feb. 1: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Feb. 2: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Standpipe Road.

Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road.

Feb. 3: Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street and investigated a report of a sex offense on Twin Cove Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.

Feb. 4: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).

Sgt. Halpin investigated a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Biscay Road and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Feb. 5: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Meadow Court, assisted with traffic control on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries).

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Feb. 6: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive.

Feb. 7: Officer Tessier conducted traffic control at Main Street and Biscay Road and conducted traffic control at Main Street and Bristol Road.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.

Officers responded to 128 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^