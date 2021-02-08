Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-7:
Summons
William Addison, Newcastle, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 1.
Other activity
Feb. 1: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).
Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street.
Officer Joseph Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Church Street and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.
Feb. 2: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Standpipe Road.
Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.
Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road.
Feb. 3: Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Elm Street and investigated a report of a sex offense on Twin Cove Lane.
Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.
Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Biscay Road.
Feb. 4: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries).
Sgt. Halpin investigated a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.
Officer Sylvester took a police information report on Biscay Road and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.
Feb. 5: Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Meadow Court, assisted with traffic control on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.
Chief Warlick and Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Bristol Road (no injuries).
Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street.
Officer Sylvester conducted a compliance check at the police department.
Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.
Feb. 6: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Biscay Road.
Officer Booth conducted traffic control on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive.
Feb. 7: Officer Tessier conducted traffic control at Main Street and Biscay Road and conducted traffic control at Main Street and Bristol Road.
Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street.
Officers responded to 128 calls for service.